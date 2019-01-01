ñol

Quantum Energy
(OTCPK:QEGYD)
$25.00
-0.0001
At close: Aug 4

Quantum Energy (OTC:QEGYD), Key Statistics

Quantum Energy (OTC: QEGYD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
269.9K
Trailing P/E
1.43
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
25.17
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
1.46
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.05
Earnings Yield
69.9%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.04
Beta
0.91
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-9.64
Tangible Book value per share
-9.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.7M
Total Assets
17.6M
Total Liabilities
20.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
38.94
Gross Margin
66.3%
Net Margin
2719.54%
EBIT Margin
2720.58%
EBITDA Margin
2720.58%
Operating Margin
-236.91%