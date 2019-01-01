QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Inca Worldwide Inc is a holding company based in the United States. It harvests and de-shells the Sacha Inchi seeds from farmers in the area surrounding mining communities and other farming areas in Colombia and Peru. The seeds are then shipped to the USA where it is roasted and packaged for wholesale and retail customers. The products are marketed through retailers and other outlets under their private label, as well as its brand Inca Snacks in the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe and China.

Inca Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inca Worldwide (QEDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inca Worldwide (OTCPK: QEDN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inca Worldwide's (QEDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inca Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Inca Worldwide (QEDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inca Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Inca Worldwide (QEDN)?

A

The stock price for Inca Worldwide (OTCPK: QEDN) is $0.0026 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inca Worldwide (QEDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inca Worldwide.

Q

When is Inca Worldwide (OTCPK:QEDN) reporting earnings?

A

Inca Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inca Worldwide (QEDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inca Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Inca Worldwide (QEDN) operate in?

A

Inca Worldwide is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.