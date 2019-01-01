Inca Worldwide Inc is a holding company based in the United States. It harvests and de-shells the Sacha Inchi seeds from farmers in the area surrounding mining communities and other farming areas in Colombia and Peru. The seeds are then shipped to the USA where it is roasted and packaged for wholesale and retail customers. The products are marketed through retailers and other outlets under their private label, as well as its brand Inca Snacks in the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe and China.