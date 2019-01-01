QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
63.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Quadrise Fuels International PLC is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines and steam generation applications. The company offers emulsion fuel multiphase superfine atomized residue (MSAR) which is used in marine diesel engines, and for thermal power and steam generation. MSAR is manufactured using proprietary technology to mix heavy residual oils with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water to a bespoke formulation. The company operates in a single geographical segment, The United Kingdom, and all of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

Quadrise Fuels Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quadrise Fuels Intl (OTCGM: QDRSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quadrise Fuels Intl's (QDRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quadrise Fuels Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quadrise Fuels Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF)?

A

The stock price for Quadrise Fuels Intl (OTCGM: QDRSF) is $0.045 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:23:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quadrise Fuels Intl.

Q

When is Quadrise Fuels Intl (OTCGM:QDRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Quadrise Fuels Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quadrise Fuels Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Quadrise Fuels Intl (QDRSF) operate in?

A

Quadrise Fuels Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.