Quadrise Fuels International PLC is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines and steam generation applications. The company offers emulsion fuel multiphase superfine atomized residue (MSAR) which is used in marine diesel engines, and for thermal power and steam generation. MSAR is manufactured using proprietary technology to mix heavy residual oils with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water to a bespoke formulation. The company operates in a single geographical segment, The United Kingdom, and all of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.