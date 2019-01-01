QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quadlogic Controls Corp is engaged in the business of electricity metering. Its business consists of two groups: The Systems Group designs manufactures, and sells smart metering systems, digital electricity meters, and associated equipment that measure and remotely time and amount of electricity consumption and other diagnostics. The company's customers include real estate development and construction companies, owners and operators of multi tenant commercial and residential buildings, distributors, foreign electric utility companies, and licensees.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quadlogic Controls Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quadlogic Controls (QDLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quadlogic Controls (OTCEM: QDLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quadlogic Controls's (QDLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quadlogic Controls.

Q

What is the target price for Quadlogic Controls (QDLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quadlogic Controls

Q

Current Stock Price for Quadlogic Controls (QDLC)?

A

The stock price for Quadlogic Controls (OTCEM: QDLC) is $0.4 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 15:24:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quadlogic Controls (QDLC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quadlogic Controls.

Q

When is Quadlogic Controls (OTCEM:QDLC) reporting earnings?

A

Quadlogic Controls does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quadlogic Controls (QDLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quadlogic Controls.

Q

What sector and industry does Quadlogic Controls (QDLC) operate in?

A

Quadlogic Controls is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.