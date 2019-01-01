ñol

QuidelOrtho
(NASDAQ:QDEL)
89.94
-2.65[-2.86%]
At close: Jun 3
89.94
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low89.3 - 93.79
52 Week High/Low88.05 - 180.06
Open / Close91.56 / 89.94
Float / Outstanding55.7M / 66.9M
Vol / Avg.831.4K / 585.8K
Mkt Cap6B
P/E3.8
50d Avg. Price104.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS11.46
Total Float55.7M

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL), Key Statistics

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ: QDEL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.8B
Trailing P/E
3.8
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.77
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.65
Price / Book (mrq)
2.49
Price / EBITDA
2.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.56
Earnings Yield
26.3%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.38
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
36.08
Tangible Book value per share
29.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
678.2M
Total Assets
3.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.69
Gross Margin
73.83%
Net Margin
47.89%
EBIT Margin
61.93%
EBITDA Margin
63.6%
Operating Margin
62.23%