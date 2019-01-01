QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
QCX Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration of gold. The Golden Giant Project is located in James Bay and the Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi.

Analyst Ratings

QCX Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QCX Gold (QCXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QCX Gold (OTCQB: QCXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QCX Gold's (QCXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QCX Gold.

Q

What is the target price for QCX Gold (QCXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QCX Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for QCX Gold (QCXGF)?

A

The stock price for QCX Gold (OTCQB: QCXGF) is $0.0383 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:08:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QCX Gold (QCXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QCX Gold.

Q

When is QCX Gold (OTCQB:QCXGF) reporting earnings?

A

QCX Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QCX Gold (QCXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QCX Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does QCX Gold (QCXGF) operate in?

A

QCX Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.