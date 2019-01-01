ñol

QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp.
(OTCEM:QCPC)
~0
00
At close: May 20

QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. (OTC:QCPC), Dividends

QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. (QCPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp..

Q
What date did I need to own QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. (QCPC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp..

Q
How much per share is the next QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. (QCPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp..

Q
What is the dividend yield for QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp. (OTCEM:QCPC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QUANTEX CAPITAL CORP by Quantex Capital Corp..

Browse dividends on all stocks.