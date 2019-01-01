Global PVQ SE is engaged in the production of renewable energies and photovoltaic devices. The business activities of the group are under Products and Systems segments. The Products segment comprises the production and sale of solar cells from monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon, and production and sale of corresponding modules. The Systems segment comprises the development and installation of photovoltaic systems, including both large-scale systems as well as medium-sized industrial and commercial systems. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of Germany.