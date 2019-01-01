ñol

QC Holdings
(OTCPK:QCCO)
0.58
0.05[9.43%]
At close: Jun 3
0.79
0.2100[36.21%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

QC Holdings (OTC:QCCO), Dividends

QC Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash QC Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 19, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

QC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next QC Holdings (QCCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QC Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 2, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own QC Holdings (QCCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QC Holdings (QCCO). The last dividend payout was on June 2, 2015 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next QC Holdings (QCCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for QC Holdings (QCCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 2, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for QC Holdings (OTCPK:QCCO)?
A

QC Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for QC Holdings (QCCO) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 2, 2015.

