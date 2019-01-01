Telco Cuba Inc offers telecommunication services and equipment, including mobile phones, mobile voice service, and VoIP service. It offers prepaid service/plans that include predefined minute/unlimited minute plans. It offers services under the brand names Amgentech and Telco Cuba. Under the brand name Telco Cuba, the company is targeting the Cuban American demographic in the United States. Under the brand name Amgentech, offers the best of breed technology solutions which include, but are not limited to Software and Network architecture services, software development, website development, hosting and colocation services, managed network and server services, voice over IP servers and bulk mailing services.