ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
(QBAKD)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.08

Stock (QBAKD), Quotes and News Summary

QBAKD

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.08
Qualstar Corp is a U.S based provider of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar brand and of power solutions marketed under the N2Power brand. The company's segments include Power Supplies and Data Storage. Under the Power Supplies segment, it designs, manufactures and sells open frame switching power supplies. Under the Data Storage segment, it designs, manufactures and sells automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data in network computing environments.
Read More