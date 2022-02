PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk is engaged in the business of the foodservice industry, particularly pizza and pasta in Indonesia. The company offers innovative and extensive menus that cater to Indonesian consumers, targeting middle-class teenagers and families. It sells its products under the brand name called Pizza Hut Restoran (PHR), and Pizza Hut Delivery. The company's divisions are divided into Jakarta, Java Bali, Sumatera, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, and Eastern Region; generating, a majority of its revenue from Jakarta.