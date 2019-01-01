QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paz Oil Co Ltd is an Israel-based energy company that engages in the refining, production, storage, importing and marketing of fuel products. Alongside these operations, Paz has fuel product storage, distribution terminals, and a network of filling stations and convenience stores. The majority of revenue can be traced back to the company's retail and wholesale and refining divisions. The R&W division participates in the marketing, distributing, and transporting of oil at filling stations. This division also is involved in the management, leasing, logistics, and maintenance of many of the filling stations and convenience stores. Operations under the refining division include the import of crude oil and related products, production of oil distillates, and generation of electricity.

Paz Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paz Oil (PZZPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paz Oil (OTCGM: PZZPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paz Oil's (PZZPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paz Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Paz Oil (PZZPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paz Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Paz Oil (PZZPF)?

A

The stock price for Paz Oil (OTCGM: PZZPF) is $140 last updated Fri Jul 19 2019 17:26:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paz Oil (PZZPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paz Oil.

Q

When is Paz Oil (OTCGM:PZZPF) reporting earnings?

A

Paz Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paz Oil (PZZPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paz Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Paz Oil (PZZPF) operate in?

A

Paz Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.