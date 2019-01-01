Paz Oil Co Ltd is an Israel-based energy company that engages in the refining, production, storage, importing and marketing of fuel products. Alongside these operations, Paz has fuel product storage, distribution terminals, and a network of filling stations and convenience stores. The majority of revenue can be traced back to the company's retail and wholesale and refining divisions. The R&W division participates in the marketing, distributing, and transporting of oil at filling stations. This division also is involved in the management, leasing, logistics, and maintenance of many of the filling stations and convenience stores. Operations under the refining division include the import of crude oil and related products, production of oil distillates, and generation of electricity.