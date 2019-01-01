Promotora Y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV, or Pinfra, develops and constructs infrastructure projects in Mexico. It completes highways, ports, railways, sewer systems, and other projects related to industrial development. The company holds various concessions from the government to build and then operate structures for several years. The concessions can generate stable revenue, and enhance connectivity within communities. Pinfra has three business segments: concession, construction, and plants. The construction division primarily provides services to its concessions, but has the capability to partner with third parties. Many concessions are fully operational, and the company supplies maintenance and operational support to adhere to requirements.