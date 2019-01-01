QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pyrolyx AG develops and operates a process that transforms waste tires into high-grade, valuable raw materials, primarily recovered carbon black (rCB). Carbon black is used in the manufacture of tires, and mechanical rubber products, as well as plastics and pigments. The company operates and earns revenues from a single segment that is to manufacture and supply of recovered carbon black and related recovered raw materials.

Pyrolyx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pyrolyx (PYROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pyrolyx (OTCEM: PYROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pyrolyx's (PYROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pyrolyx.

Q

What is the target price for Pyrolyx (PYROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pyrolyx

Q

Current Stock Price for Pyrolyx (PYROF)?

A

The stock price for Pyrolyx (OTCEM: PYROF) is $2.5866 last updated Wed Jun 03 2020 15:11:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pyrolyx (PYROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pyrolyx.

Q

When is Pyrolyx (OTCEM:PYROF) reporting earnings?

A

Pyrolyx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pyrolyx (PYROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pyrolyx.

Q

What sector and industry does Pyrolyx (PYROF) operate in?

A

Pyrolyx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.