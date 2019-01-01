QQQ
Promotora Y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV, or Pinfra, develops and constructs infrastructure projects in Mexico. It completes highways, ports, railways, sewer systems, and other projects related to industrial development. The company holds various concessions from the government to build and then operate structures for several years. The concessions can generate stable revenue, and enhance connectivity within communities. Pinfra has three business segments: concession, construction, and plants. The construction division primarily provides services to its concessions, but has the capability to partner with third parties. Many concessions are fully operational, and the company supplies maintenance and operational support to adhere to requirements.

Promotora Y Operadora Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Promotora Y Operadora (OTCPK: PYOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Promotora Y Operadora's (PYOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Promotora Y Operadora.

Q

What is the target price for Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Promotora Y Operadora

Q

Current Stock Price for Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF)?

A

The stock price for Promotora Y Operadora (OTCPK: PYOIF) is $7.355 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:33:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Promotora Y Operadora.

Q

When is Promotora Y Operadora (OTCPK:PYOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Promotora Y Operadora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Promotora Y Operadora.

Q

What sector and industry does Promotora Y Operadora (PYOIF) operate in?

A

Promotora Y Operadora is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.