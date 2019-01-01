QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Property For Industry Ltd is a New Zealand-based industrial property investment company. The company's portfolio is primarily composed of industrial properties. The company's investment properties are solely located in New Zealand, with the majority in Auckland and the remaining in other major New Zealand cities. The company's major tenants encompass large enterprises such as Fisher and Paykel Appliances, Fletcher Building Products, and Ebos and DHL Supply Chain. Rental and management fee income represents nearly all of the group's operating revenue. Property For Industry is managed by PFIM, which appointed McDougall Reidy and Co. as its subcontractor to provide property and administrative management services.

