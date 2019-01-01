QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.06 - 2.06
Mkt Cap
670.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
505.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Property For Industry Ltd is a New Zealand-based industrial property investment company. The company's portfolio is primarily composed of industrial properties. The company's investment properties are solely located in New Zealand, with the majority in Auckland and the remaining in other major New Zealand cities. The company's major tenants encompass large enterprises such as Fisher and Paykel Appliances, Fletcher Building Products, and Ebos and DHL Supply Chain. Rental and management fee income represents nearly all of the group's operating revenue. Property For Industry is managed by PFIM, which appointed McDougall Reidy and Co. as its subcontractor to provide property and administrative management services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Property For Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Property For Industry (PYIYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Property For Industry (OTCPK: PYIYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Property For Industry's (PYIYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Property For Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Property For Industry (PYIYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Property For Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Property For Industry (PYIYF)?

A

The stock price for Property For Industry (OTCPK: PYIYF) is $1.327011 last updated Mon Apr 29 2019 17:52:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Property For Industry (PYIYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Property For Industry.

Q

When is Property For Industry (OTCPK:PYIYF) reporting earnings?

A

Property For Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Property For Industry (PYIYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Property For Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Property For Industry (PYIYF) operate in?

A

Property For Industry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.