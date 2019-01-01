QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.1K
Div / Yield
0.01/5.46%
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
221.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Playmates Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the design, development, marketing and distribution of toys and family entertainment activity products. The company has three reportable segments. Property Investments and Associated Businesses segment that invests and leases commercial, industrial, and residential premises for rental income, also to provide property management services. Through its Investment Business segment, its invests in financial instruments including listed equity and managed funds and Toy Business segment which designs, develops, markets and distributes toys and family entertainment activity products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Playmates Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playmates Holdings (PYHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playmates Holdings (OTCPK: PYHOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Playmates Holdings's (PYHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playmates Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Playmates Holdings (PYHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playmates Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Playmates Holdings (PYHOF)?

A

The stock price for Playmates Holdings (OTCPK: PYHOF) is $0.106 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 19:34:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playmates Holdings (PYHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playmates Holdings.

Q

When is Playmates Holdings (OTCPK:PYHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Playmates Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playmates Holdings (PYHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playmates Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Playmates Holdings (PYHOF) operate in?

A

Playmates Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.