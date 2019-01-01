Playmates Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the design, development, marketing and distribution of toys and family entertainment activity products. The company has three reportable segments. Property Investments and Associated Businesses segment that invests and leases commercial, industrial, and residential premises for rental income, also to provide property management services. Through its Investment Business segment, its invests in financial instruments including listed equity and managed funds and Toy Business segment which designs, develops, markets and distributes toys and family entertainment activity products.