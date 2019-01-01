Mount Logan Capital Inc operates as an emerging asset management and investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities in the North American market. The company holds and actively manages and monitors a portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. It actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, monitors, and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle. Its investment objective is to achieve income and potential capital gains, with an attractive risk adjusted return, low volatility, with low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.