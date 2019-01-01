QQQ
Praxsyn Corp is a healthcare company, dedicated to providing medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. Through its retail pharmacy facility, it formulates healthcare practitioner-prescribed medications to serve patients who experience chronic pain. It primarily focuses on non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents for pain management. In addition, the group prepares innovative products that address erectile dysfunction and metabolic issues and other ancillary products. The products of the firm are either picked up directly from pharmacy facility or shipped directly to patients. The business activities are functioned through the regions of United States.

Praxsyn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Praxsyn (PXYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Praxsyn (OTCEM: PXYN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Praxsyn's (PXYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Praxsyn.

Q

What is the target price for Praxsyn (PXYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Praxsyn

Q

Current Stock Price for Praxsyn (PXYN)?

A

The stock price for Praxsyn (OTCEM: PXYN) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:23:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Praxsyn (PXYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Praxsyn.

Q

When is Praxsyn (OTCEM:PXYN) reporting earnings?

A

Praxsyn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Praxsyn (PXYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Praxsyn.

Q

What sector and industry does Praxsyn (PXYN) operate in?

A

Praxsyn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.