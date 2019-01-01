Praxsyn Corp is a healthcare company, dedicated to providing medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. Through its retail pharmacy facility, it formulates healthcare practitioner-prescribed medications to serve patients who experience chronic pain. It primarily focuses on non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents for pain management. In addition, the group prepares innovative products that address erectile dysfunction and metabolic issues and other ancillary products. The products of the firm are either picked up directly from pharmacy facility or shipped directly to patients. The business activities are functioned through the regions of United States.