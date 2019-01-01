QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
274.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Ltd is engaged in satellite television broadcasting and the provision of new media services. The group mainly operates in five segments; Television broadcasting, Internet media, Outdoor media, Real estate, and Other activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Internet media segment. The Internet media segment includes provision of a website portal and value-added telecommunication services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Phoenix Media Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Media Investment (OTCPK: PXSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoenix Media Investment's (PXSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Media Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Media Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Media Investment (OTCPK: PXSTF) is $0.055 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 13:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Media Investment.

Q

When is Phoenix Media Investment (OTCPK:PXSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Media Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Media Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Media Investment (PXSTF) operate in?

A

Phoenix Media Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.