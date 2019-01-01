Phoenix Solar AG is a Germany-based photovoltaic systems integrator. The company plans, builds, and operates photovoltaic power plants. Its product portfolio covers all sizes of grid-connected photovoltaic systems, from roof-top systems mounted on private homes to power plants in the multi-megawatt range. The group's customers are mainly energy supply companies, as well as small and large retail/wholesale, industrial and commercial companies. Geographically, the business activity of the group is operated through the regions of USA, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Europe. In addition, it is also a specialized wholesaler of complete solar power systems, solar modules, and accessories.