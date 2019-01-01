QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Phoenix Solar AG is a Germany-based photovoltaic systems integrator. The company plans, builds, and operates photovoltaic power plants. Its product portfolio covers all sizes of grid-connected photovoltaic systems, from roof-top systems mounted on private homes to power plants in the multi-megawatt range. The group's customers are mainly energy supply companies, as well as small and large retail/wholesale, industrial and commercial companies. Geographically, the business activity of the group is operated through the regions of USA, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Europe. In addition, it is also a specialized wholesaler of complete solar power systems, solar modules, and accessories.

Phoenix Solar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Solar (PXSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Solar (OTCGM: PXSNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Phoenix Solar's (PXSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Solar.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Solar (PXSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Solar

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Solar (PXSNF)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Solar (OTCGM: PXSNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Solar (PXSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Solar.

Q

When is Phoenix Solar (OTCGM:PXSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Solar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Solar (PXSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Solar (PXSNF) operate in?

A

Phoenix Solar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.