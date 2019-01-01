QQQ
Pharmaxis Ltd is an Australia based pharmaceutical research company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The firm's research efforts are focused on discovering drugs to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney and liver fibrosis and cancer from its amine oxidase inhibitor chemistry platform. Its product pipeline also includes Orbital and ASM8. The operating segments are Mannitol respiratory business and New Drug Development. It generates maximum revenue from Mannitol respiratory business segment.

Pharmaxis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharmaxis (PXSLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharmaxis (OTC: PXSLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pharmaxis's (PXSLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharmaxis.

Q

What is the target price for Pharmaxis (PXSLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharmaxis

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharmaxis (PXSLY)?

A

The stock price for Pharmaxis (OTC: PXSLY) is $0.88 last updated Fri May 21 2021 19:15:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pharmaxis (PXSLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharmaxis.

Q

When is Pharmaxis (OTC:PXSLY) reporting earnings?

A

Pharmaxis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharmaxis (PXSLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharmaxis.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharmaxis (PXSLY) operate in?

A

Pharmaxis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.