QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Pyxis Tankers Inc is an international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet that comprises double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pyxis Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXSAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pyxis Tankers's (PXSAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pyxis Tankers.

Q

What is the target price for Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pyxis Tankers

Q

Current Stock Price for Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW)?

A

The stock price for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXSAW) is $0.1631 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:31:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pyxis Tankers.

Q

When is Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) reporting earnings?

A

Pyxis Tankers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pyxis Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Pyxis Tankers (PXSAW) operate in?

A

Pyxis Tankers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.