PixarBio Corp is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on preclinical and clinical commercial development of therapeutic drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company's lead clinical candidate, NeuroRelease is a non-opioid / non-opiate preclinical stage product intended for the treatment of surgical pain, with planned future indications for chronic pain. NeuroRelease blocks nociceptive and neuropathic pain signals arising from temperature and pressure stimuli without affecting motor function, which is intended to allow for effective treatment without delaying post-surgical physical therapy.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PixarBio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PixarBio (PXRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PixarBio (OTCEM: PXRB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PixarBio's (PXRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PixarBio.

Q

What is the target price for PixarBio (PXRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PixarBio

Q

Current Stock Price for PixarBio (PXRB)?

A

The stock price for PixarBio (OTCEM: PXRB) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:28:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PixarBio (PXRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PixarBio.

Q

When is PixarBio (OTCEM:PXRB) reporting earnings?

A

PixarBio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PixarBio (PXRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PixarBio.

Q

What sector and industry does PixarBio (PXRB) operate in?

A

PixarBio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.