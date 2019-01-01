PixarBio Corp is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on preclinical and clinical commercial development of therapeutic drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company's lead clinical candidate, NeuroRelease is a non-opioid / non-opiate preclinical stage product intended for the treatment of surgical pain, with planned future indications for chronic pain. NeuroRelease blocks nociceptive and neuropathic pain signals arising from temperature and pressure stimuli without affecting motor function, which is intended to allow for effective treatment without delaying post-surgical physical therapy.