Pexip Holding ASA is a technology company which provides video communication solutions and virtual meeting solutions for businesses and individuals. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa and also has a presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific. It serves Government; Healthcare; Education and Finance industries.

Pexip Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pexip Holding (PXPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pexip Holding (OTCGM: PXPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pexip Holding's (PXPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pexip Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Pexip Holding (PXPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pexip Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Pexip Holding (PXPHF)?

A

The stock price for Pexip Holding (OTCGM: PXPHF) is $3.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:55:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pexip Holding (PXPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pexip Holding.

Q

When is Pexip Holding (OTCGM:PXPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Pexip Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pexip Holding (PXPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pexip Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Pexip Holding (PXPHF) operate in?

A

Pexip Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.