Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
215.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.85
Shares
2B
Outstanding
PXP Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and coal. The firm operates through the segments namely, Oil and Gas activities and Coal mining activities. Geographically it operates through the region of the Philippines and Peru. Most of its revenue is generated from Oil and Gas activities segment.

PXP Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PXP Energy (PXPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PXP Energy (OTCGM: PXPEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PXP Energy's (PXPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PXP Energy.

Q

What is the target price for PXP Energy (PXPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PXP Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for PXP Energy (PXPEF)?

A

The stock price for PXP Energy (OTCGM: PXPEF) is $0.11 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 14:55:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PXP Energy (PXPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PXP Energy.

Q

When is PXP Energy (OTCGM:PXPEF) reporting earnings?

A

PXP Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PXP Energy (PXPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PXP Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does PXP Energy (PXPEF) operate in?

A

PXP Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.