Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
PhoneX Holdings Inc is a technology-based company engaged in creating an online marketplace for used smartphones. It operates through an e-commerce website-based service and a wholly-owned subsidiary. The web portal includes saleable items such as iPhones, iPods, tablets and other electronic devices. It derives revenue either taking possession of devices and selling these devices for a premium or by facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers and collecting a commission.

PhoneX Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhoneX Holdings (PXHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhoneX Holdings (OTCPK: PXHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PhoneX Holdings's (PXHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PhoneX Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for PhoneX Holdings (PXHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PhoneX Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for PhoneX Holdings (PXHI)?

A

The stock price for PhoneX Holdings (OTCPK: PXHI) is $0.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PhoneX Holdings (PXHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PhoneX Holdings.

Q

When is PhoneX Holdings (OTCPK:PXHI) reporting earnings?

A

PhoneX Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PhoneX Holdings (PXHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhoneX Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PhoneX Holdings (PXHI) operate in?

A

PhoneX Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.