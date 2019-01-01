QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.73 - 0.74
Vol / Avg.
157K/61.3K
Div / Yield
0.03/4.01%
52 Wk
0.63 - 1.39
Mkt Cap
807.8M
Payout Ratio
18.38
Open
0.74
P/E
6.49
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pax Global Technology Ltd sells a variety of electronic payment devices. The company's products can be organized into three categories based on product type. The E-payment terminals, which generate the majority of revenue, are wireless handheld devices that enable users to pay through the swipe through or insert of a credit or debit card. The E-payment terminals are used by restaurants and retailers. The consumer activated devices are used to support a variety of connection options for the E-payment terminals. Contactless devices enable users to pay without having to swipe or insert a card.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pax Global Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pax Global Technology (OTCPK: PXGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pax Global Technology's (PXGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pax Global Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pax Global Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Pax Global Technology (PXGYF)?

A

The stock price for Pax Global Technology (OTCPK: PXGYF) is $0.744 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:37:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pax Global Technology.

Q

When is Pax Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Pax Global Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pax Global Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) operate in?

A

Pax Global Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.