Pax Global Technology Ltd sells a variety of electronic payment devices. The company's products can be organized into three categories based on product type. The E-payment terminals, which generate the majority of revenue, are wireless handheld devices that enable users to pay through the swipe through or insert of a credit or debit card. The E-payment terminals are used by restaurants and retailers. The consumer activated devices are used to support a variety of connection options for the E-payment terminals. Contactless devices enable users to pay without having to swipe or insert a card.