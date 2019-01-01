|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCPK: PXFG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Footwear Group.
There is no analysis for Phoenix Footwear Group
The stock price for Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCPK: PXFG) is $0.085 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:10:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 5, 2001.
Phoenix Footwear Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Footwear Group.
Phoenix Footwear Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.