Phoenix Footwear Group Inc operates in the footwear industry. It is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of footwear in a range of sizes and widths under the brand's Trotters, SoftWalk, SAVA, and Bueno. The company's distribution channels include specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, uniform, and internet retailers. It also operates its own direct to consumer internet retail business for all its brands. The company's footwear is produced by independent contract manufacturers located in China and Vietnam.