Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Phoenix Footwear Group Inc operates in the footwear industry. It is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of footwear in a range of sizes and widths under the brand's Trotters, SoftWalk, SAVA, and Bueno. The company's distribution channels include specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, uniform, and internet retailers. It also operates its own direct to consumer internet retail business for all its brands. The company's footwear is produced by independent contract manufacturers located in China and Vietnam.

Phoenix Footwear Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCPK: PXFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoenix Footwear Group's (PXFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Footwear Group.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Footwear Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCPK: PXFG) is $0.085 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:10:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 5, 2001.

Q

When is Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCPK:PXFG) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Footwear Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Footwear Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) operate in?

A

Phoenix Footwear Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.