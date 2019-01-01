|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Phoenix Copper (OTCQX: PXCLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Copper.
There is no analysis for Phoenix Copper
The stock price for Phoenix Copper (OTCQX: PXCLY) is $6.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Copper.
Phoenix Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Copper.
Phoenix Copper is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.