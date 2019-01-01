Phoenix Copper Ltd is a USA-focused, base and precious metal emerging producer and exploration company. It is evaluating the silver and gold resources around three other past producing mines within the 27.8 km2 Empire claims block as well as cobalt in two claims blocks north of Empire in Idaho. Its operations are focused near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, past producers of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead and tungsten from underground mines. Additionally, the district includes Navarre Creek, a Carlin-trend gold discovery which hosts a 6.1 km gold strike length within a 9.8 km2 area.