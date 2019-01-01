QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.29
Mkt Cap
65.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
117.4M
Outstanding
Phoenix Copper Ltd is a USA-focused, base and precious metal emerging producer and exploration company. It is evaluating the silver and gold resources around three other past producing mines within the 27.8 km2 Empire claims block as well as cobalt in two claims blocks north of Empire in Idaho. Its operations are focused near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, past producers of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead and tungsten from underground mines. Additionally, the district includes Navarre Creek, a Carlin-trend gold discovery which hosts a 6.1 km gold strike length within a 9.8 km2 area.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Phoenix Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Copper (OTCQX: PXCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoenix Copper's (PXCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Copper (PXCLF)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Copper (OTCQX: PXCLF) is $0.5597 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:41:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Copper.

Q

When is Phoenix Copper (OTCQX:PXCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Copper (PXCLF) operate in?

A

Phoenix Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.