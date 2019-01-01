QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Location Sciences Group PLC UK-based mobile commerce company. It is engaged in providing mobile advertising and data technology to enable various brands to advertise and engage directly with consumers' mobile phones, via utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy beacons. The company's segment includes Verify, and Location Data and Insights. It derives maximum revenue from the Location Data and Insights segment. The company's geographical segments include the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World of which the UK generates the majority of revenue.

Location Sciences Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Location Sciences Group (PXAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Location Sciences Group (OTCPK: PXAMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Location Sciences Group's (PXAMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Location Sciences Group.

Q

What is the target price for Location Sciences Group (PXAMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Location Sciences Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Location Sciences Group (PXAMF)?

A

The stock price for Location Sciences Group (OTCPK: PXAMF) is $0.003 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 18:29:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Location Sciences Group (PXAMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Location Sciences Group.

Q

When is Location Sciences Group (OTCPK:PXAMF) reporting earnings?

A

Location Sciences Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Location Sciences Group (PXAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Location Sciences Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Location Sciences Group (PXAMF) operate in?

A

Location Sciences Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.