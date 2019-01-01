Location Sciences Group PLC UK-based mobile commerce company. It is engaged in providing mobile advertising and data technology to enable various brands to advertise and engage directly with consumers' mobile phones, via utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy beacons. The company's segment includes Verify, and Location Data and Insights. It derives maximum revenue from the Location Data and Insights segment. The company's geographical segments include the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World of which the UK generates the majority of revenue.