Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA is a property and casualty insurance company that operates in the Central and Eastern European region with an emphasis on the Polish market. The company's main strategic objectives include stable financial results, broad growth, and innovation. The vast majority of Powszechny's revenue is generated from gross written premiums, followed by results of its investment activities. The company serves clients through its own agency network along with sales through external agency centers.