QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.88/10.28%
52 Wk
8.48 - 10.36
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
96.42
Open
-
P/E
9.48
EPS
0.88
Shares
568.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA is a property and casualty insurance company that operates in the Central and Eastern European region with an emphasis on the Polish market. The company's main strategic objectives include stable financial results, broad growth, and innovation. The vast majority of Powszechny's revenue is generated from gross written premiums, followed by results of its investment activities. The company serves clients through its own agency network along with sales through external agency centers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Powszechny Zaklad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powszechny Zaklad (OTCGM: PWZYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powszechny Zaklad's (PWZYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powszechny Zaklad.

Q

What is the target price for Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powszechny Zaklad

Q

Current Stock Price for Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF)?

A

The stock price for Powszechny Zaklad (OTCGM: PWZYF) is $8.5689 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 16:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powszechny Zaklad.

Q

When is Powszechny Zaklad (OTCGM:PWZYF) reporting earnings?

A

Powszechny Zaklad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powszechny Zaklad.

Q

What sector and industry does Powszechny Zaklad (PWZYF) operate in?

A

Powszechny Zaklad is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.