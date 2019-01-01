PWR Holdings Ltd operates in the auto parts industry. The principal business activities of the company are the design, engineering, production, testing, validation and sales of customised aluminium cooling products and solutions to the motorsports, automotive original equipment manufacturing, automotive aftermarket and emerging technologies sectors for domestic and international markets. The company has two operating segments, PWR Performance Products which comprises its Australian and European operations; and C and R which comprises its US operations. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the PWR Performance Products segment. The company has an operational presence across Australia, the UK, the US, and other countries.