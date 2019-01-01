Powerlong Real Estate Holdings specializes in commercial realty projects. The company operates in four business segments. The firm's property development segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, works to develop properties in over 100 projects around China, including building middle and high-end commercial residential buildings, houses, offices, and hotels. In the property investment segment, Powerlong possesses investment properties, primarily shopping malls, with a total land area of over 4 million square meters. The company's property management services segment involves the rental management of developed properties. The management of Powerlong's hotels composes the firm's other property development-related services segment. Most of the company's revenue is earned in China.