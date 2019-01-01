QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Powerlock International Corp is a United States based distributor for the Power Lock vehicle anti-theft product developed and manufactured by Ultimate Security Systems Corporation. The product prevents hot wiring which accounts for the majority of the vehicles stolen annually in the United States alone.

Powerlock International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powerlock International (PWLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powerlock International (OTCEM: PWLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powerlock International's (PWLK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powerlock International.

Q

What is the target price for Powerlock International (PWLK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powerlock International

Q

Current Stock Price for Powerlock International (PWLK)?

A

The stock price for Powerlock International (OTCEM: PWLK) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 15:40:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powerlock International (PWLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powerlock International.

Q

When is Powerlock International (OTCEM:PWLK) reporting earnings?

A

Powerlock International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powerlock International (PWLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powerlock International.

Q

What sector and industry does Powerlock International (PWLK) operate in?

A

Powerlock International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.