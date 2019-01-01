QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Power Financial Corp, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is a diversified management and holding company with interests in the financial-services industry through its controlling interests in Great-West Life and IGM Financial. It also has holdings in Pargesa, a diversified industrial group based in Europe. In December 2019, Power Corporation announced it acquired the remaining shares of Power Financial in a transaction that is expected to be completed during the first half of 2020.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Power Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Financial (PWFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Financial (OTCGM: PWFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Financial's (PWFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Power Financial (PWFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Financial (PWFNF)?

A

The stock price for Power Financial (OTCGM: PWFNF) is $19.4078 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 18:05:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Financial (PWFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Financial.

Q

When is Power Financial (OTCGM:PWFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Financial (PWFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Financial (PWFNF) operate in?

A

Power Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.