Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pacific West Bank West Linn Oregon provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, ATM services, and online and mobile banking services.

Pacific West Bank West Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific West Bank West (PWBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific West Bank West (OTCPK: PWBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific West Bank West's (PWBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific West Bank West.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific West Bank West (PWBO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific West Bank West

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific West Bank West (PWBO)?

A

The stock price for Pacific West Bank West (OTCPK: PWBO) is $13.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific West Bank West (PWBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific West Bank West.

Q

When is Pacific West Bank West (OTCPK:PWBO) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific West Bank West does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific West Bank West (PWBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific West Bank West.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific West Bank West (PWBO) operate in?

A

Pacific West Bank West is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.