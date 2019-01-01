E Ink Holdings Inc manufactures electronic paper products and thin-film transistors based on liquid crystal displays. The electronic paper is based on electrophoretic technology and is a critical display component in electronic readers, electronic shelf labels, mobile phones, and watches. The thin-film transistors have niche market applications in vehicles and entertainment systems, ship and air navigation, security monitoring, medical instruments, and cameras. The firm has operations in the ROC, Asia, and America. The majority of product revenue gets derived from Monitors.