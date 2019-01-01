Pivotal Therapeutics Inc is a Canada based pharmaceutical company. It focuses on Omega-3 therapies for cardiovascular disease and overall health. The products of the company are VASCAZEN which is a prescription-only medical food for the treatment of an Omega-3 Deficiency in patients with cardiovascular disease, OMAZEN, and BENEFISHIAL which provides pure Omega-3 fatty acids for the maintenance of health. The firm operates in the United States and Canada of which majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.