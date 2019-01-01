QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Providence Resources Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in exploration activities for the recovery of oil or natural gas products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Providence Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Providence Resources (PVRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Providence Resources (OTCPK: PVRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Providence Resources's (PVRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Providence Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Providence Resources (PVRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Providence Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Providence Resources (PVRS)?

A

The stock price for Providence Resources (OTCPK: PVRS) is $0.04 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:21:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Providence Resources (PVRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Providence Resources.

Q

When is Providence Resources (OTCPK:PVRS) reporting earnings?

A

Providence Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Providence Resources (PVRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Providence Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Providence Resources (PVRS) operate in?

A

Providence Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.