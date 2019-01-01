PV Nano Cell Ltd is a conductive ink manufacturing company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing & commercializing conductive inks for digital inkjet conductive printing applications. It develops the Sicrys family of single crystal nano-metric conductive inks for photovoltaic and printed electronics applications, as well as silver-based Sicrys inks for use in a range of inkjet printing electronics applications, including printing of circuit boards, mobile phone antennas, 3D printed electronic devices, radio-frequency identification chips, sensors, touchscreens, and other digitally printed electronics. Geographically, it operates in Israel, Germany, France, Holland, Austria, U.S and other.