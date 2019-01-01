QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
2.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PV Nano Cell Ltd is a conductive ink manufacturing company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing & commercializing conductive inks for digital inkjet conductive printing applications. It develops the Sicrys family of single crystal nano-metric conductive inks for photovoltaic and printed electronics applications, as well as silver-based Sicrys inks for use in a range of inkjet printing electronics applications, including printing of circuit boards, mobile phone antennas, 3D printed electronic devices, radio-frequency identification chips, sensors, touchscreens, and other digitally printed electronics. Geographically, it operates in Israel, Germany, France, Holland, Austria, U.S and other.

Nano Cell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nano Cell (PVNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nano Cell (OTCEM: PVNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nano Cell's (PVNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nano Cell.

Q

What is the target price for Nano Cell (PVNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nano Cell

Q

Current Stock Price for Nano Cell (PVNNF)?

A

The stock price for Nano Cell (OTCEM: PVNNF) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:18:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nano Cell (PVNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nano Cell.

Q

When is Nano Cell (OTCEM:PVNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Nano Cell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nano Cell (PVNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nano Cell.

Q

What sector and industry does Nano Cell (PVNNF) operate in?

A

Nano Cell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.