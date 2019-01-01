QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 5.75
Mkt Cap
43.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Prevention Insurance.com is a shell company. Its business is to pursue a business combination through acquisition, or merger with, an existing company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prevention Insurance.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prevention Insurance.com (OTCPK: PVNC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prevention Insurance.com's (PVNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prevention Insurance.com.

Q

What is the target price for Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prevention Insurance.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC)?

A

The stock price for Prevention Insurance.com (OTCPK: PVNC) is $5.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prevention Insurance.com.

Q

When is Prevention Insurance.com (OTCPK:PVNC) reporting earnings?

A

Prevention Insurance.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prevention Insurance.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Prevention Insurance.com (PVNC) operate in?

A

Prevention Insurance.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.