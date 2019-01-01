Pivotal Systems Corp provides the gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the global semiconductor industry. Its products include a gas flow controller, gas flow monitor, and sensor X. The company has a new gas flow controller GFC-H-5L, GFC-H-20L, and GFC-H -50L. Its products offer real-time monitoring and control of the parameters difficult to control in wafer processing, including gas flow and chamber condition. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Asia region.