Range
0.39 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
60.1K/14.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
41.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
Puma Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It focuses on the discovery of precious metals orebodies in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick. The company made several gold discoveries at its flagship Williams Brook property. Puma is focused on generating maximum shareholder value through its development, exploration, acquisition, and royalties (DEAR) strategy.

Puma Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puma Exploration (PUXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puma Exploration (OTCPK: PUXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Puma Exploration's (PUXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puma Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Puma Exploration (PUXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puma Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Puma Exploration (PUXPF)?

A

The stock price for Puma Exploration (OTCPK: PUXPF) is $0.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puma Exploration (PUXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puma Exploration.

Q

When is Puma Exploration (OTCPK:PUXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Puma Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puma Exploration (PUXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puma Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Puma Exploration (PUXPF) operate in?

A

Puma Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.