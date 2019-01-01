QQQ
Purthanol Resources Ltd is primarily involved in the research and development for solutions to the problems of CO2 emissions and de-forestation.

Analyst Ratings

Purthanol Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purthanol Resources (PURT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purthanol Resources (OTCEM: PURT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Purthanol Resources's (PURT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Purthanol Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Purthanol Resources (PURT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Purthanol Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Purthanol Resources (PURT)?

A

The stock price for Purthanol Resources (OTCEM: PURT) is $0.0019 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 15:20:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purthanol Resources (PURT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purthanol Resources.

Q

When is Purthanol Resources (OTCEM:PURT) reporting earnings?

A

Purthanol Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Purthanol Resources (PURT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purthanol Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Purthanol Resources (PURT) operate in?

A

Purthanol Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.