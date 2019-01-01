QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail

Pick-Ups Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pick-Ups Plus (OTCEM: PUPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pick-Ups Plus's (PUPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pick-Ups Plus.

Q

What is the target price for Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pick-Ups Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS)?

A

The stock price for Pick-Ups Plus (OTCEM: PUPS) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:15:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pick-Ups Plus.

Q

When is Pick-Ups Plus (OTCEM:PUPS) reporting earnings?

A

Pick-Ups Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pick-Ups Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Pick-Ups Plus (PUPS) operate in?

A

Pick-Ups Plus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.