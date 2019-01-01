QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
19.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB is a medical device company. The company develops systems and solutions that aim to optimize and ensure correct and effective treatment with injectable drugs. Its products include WasteLog, DrugLog, and PrepLog, which are aimed at a large number of treatment areas, such as; oncology, infectious diseases, and intensive care.

Pharmacolog i Uppsala Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharmacolog i Uppsala (OTCEM: PUPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pharmacolog i Uppsala's (PUPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharmacolog i Uppsala.

Q

What is the target price for Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharmacolog i Uppsala

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF)?

A

The stock price for Pharmacolog i Uppsala (OTCEM: PUPPF) is $1.25 last updated Today at 1:56:47 PM.

Q

Does Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharmacolog i Uppsala.

Q

When is Pharmacolog i Uppsala (OTCEM:PUPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Pharmacolog i Uppsala does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharmacolog i Uppsala.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharmacolog i Uppsala (PUPPF) operate in?

A

Pharmacolog i Uppsala is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.